Home » News » Soludo appoints Prof Odinkalu as pro chancellor, Ojukwu varsity gov. council
News

June 4, 2024

Soludo appoints Prof Odinkalu as pro chancellor, Ojukwu varsity gov. council

Your treatment of traditional institutions dictatorial, youth group tells Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.

Soludo’s Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Aburime said that the new Council was assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership.

The statement said that the Council would provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

Other members of the Council are Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi and Igwe Oranu Chidume. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.