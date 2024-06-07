SEC seeks stakeholders’ support over unclaimed dividends, market infractions

By Peter Egwuatu

Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called on relevant stakeholders in the capital market to join in the Commission’s fight to reduce unclaimed dividends. He also seeks their support in containing all forms of market infractions.

Speaking during a meeting with the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) in Abuja, Agama described unclaimed dividend as a monster in the capital market which must be tackled swiftly.

He, however, assured that every unresolved issue ranging from unclaimed dividends, which he calls the big elephant in the room, and other related market issues will be addressed in the shortest time possible.

He stated: “We cannot continue to do a thing in a particular way and expect a different result. You need to strengthen the institutions under you and know who you are leaving behind to continue the legacy”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ASHON, Mr. Sam Onukwe, applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Agama as the Director General and the three Executive Commissioners describing it as indeed a renewed hope for the Nigerian Capital Market and the economy.

Onukwe expressed his belief that Dr. Agama and his team will bring their outstanding wealth of experience to bear in the growth and development of the capital market and the advancement of the Nigerian economy as a whole.

He said, “In my lifetime, this is the first time the board of SEC is chosen from the system”, emphasizing that it is an opportunity for the Team to chart a new course for the capital market.