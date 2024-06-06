Saudi announces June 16 Sallah day

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, marking the beginning of the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

As a result, the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will commence on Friday, June 14, 2024.

BREAKING | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Dhul Hijjah 1445 (2024) has commenced. #Hajj #HaramainInfo pic.twitter.com/5HpkNjLTUV — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) June 6, 2024

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday.

This sighting is crucial in determining the start of Dhul Hijjah and the timing of significant religious observances.

The Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1445 AH will begin on Friday, June 14. The day of Arafah, an important day of prayer and reflection during the Hajj, will fall on Saturday, June 15.

Following this, Eid Al-Adha, the largest Islamic festival, will be observed on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

he entire month of Dhu Al Hijjah, is holy, with a series of days important to the Muslim faith.

Dhu Al Hijjah is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom. The others months are Rajab, (the seventh month), Dhu Al Qaeda (11th) and Muharram (first).