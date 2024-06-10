Sallah: Ram sellers in Ilorin attribute high costs to subsidy removal

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As the countdown to the Sallah (Ileya) festivities begin, ram sellers in various parts of Kwara State such as Offa, Ajase Ipo, and Ilorin among others have attributed the current high costs of rams to the increased prices of petrol and diesel following subsidy removal.

The significant price hike has therefore sparked discussions about the impact of fuel subsidy removal on transportation costs and, consequently, on the prices of goods, including livestock.

The ram sellers confirmed this development in separate interviews with Vanguard correspondent.

Hassan Ojuolape, who sells Rams of different sizes at Kara market in Ajase Ipo, told Vanguard correspondent that the hike in the price of rams compare to that of last year is as a result of removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

“Last year prices were expensive as far as we are concerned, but that of this year is just too much and we know the prices wouldn’t have been this high if not for the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Transportation costs of the rams from fat North have seriously added to the increase in prices of the rams this time around and this is where the federal government comes in. Rams that we sold at 70,000,80,000 last year are now being sold at 150,000.upward.”

Similarly, Usman Adio who sells rams at central market in Offa told Vanguard correspondent that sales this year have been poor and attributed it to hike in prices and transportation costs from far north to Offa.

“Returning the unsold rams would be a bigger loss, that’s why we are urging federal government to look into our transportation system and make it easier for the masses,” Adio said.

But speaking in an interview with Vanguard correspondent Musa Kennike, who is the Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Association of Ram, Goat, and Sheep Sellers at Mandate Market, Ilorin also explained that the importation of rams into the North from other countries is limited due to numerous challenges.

He explained that despite the high costs, ram sellers at the Mandate Market have tried to lower prices to encourage customers.

“We have brought down the prices as low as fifty, sixty, and seventy thousand naira, with some rams even going for a hundred, two hundred, and up to four hundred thousand naira to make them more affordable for our customers,” said Kennike.

However, buyers are feeling the pinch. as Mr. Ismail Saka, a customer at the market, expressed his concerns about the increased costs.

“A medium-size ram that was sold for about seventy thousand naira last year is now between N110,000 and N120,000,” he lamented.