Reps to FG: Intensify efforts to rescue trapped miners in Niger State

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to rescue miners trapped in a pit in Niger State.

Recall that on Monday, June 3, 2024, about 50 miners were trapped in a pit at Galadima Kogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State following a heavy downpour.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake in a statement last week said the Federal Government had commenced rescue operation in collaboration with the mining company, African Minerals and Logistics Limited.

Moving a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House during Thursday’s plenary, the lawmaker representing Shiroro/Rafi/Munya Federal Constituency of Niger State, Ismail Modibo expressed worry that some of the trapped miners have allegedly lost their lives despite the presence of state and federal rescue personnel.

He called for the deployment of more rescue officials, adding that “The lack of adequate safety measures and emergency equipment by the mining company has led to the tragic incident.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives and called on the Ministry of Solid Minerals to deploy more emergency response Specialists to the mining site for successful rescue.

The House also mandated the Committee on Solid Minerals to investigate the operational eligibility of Africa Minerals and Logistics Company Limited as well as the causes of the calamity to prevent a reoccurrence.