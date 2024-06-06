Reps pass South-East erosion control commission bill

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A bill seeking to establishing the South East Erosion Control Commission has passed First Reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, seeks to address the critical issue of erosion affecting the South East region of Nigeria.

Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal constituency, introduced the bill with the intention of developing and implementing comprehensive strategies to combat the severe erosion problems that have devastated farmlands, homes, and infrastructure in the region.

The proposed commission is designed to provide an institutional framework to effectively manage and mitigate erosion, ensuring the protection of the environment and the livelihoods of the affected communities.

With the passage of the bill through its First Reading, it now moves to the subsequent stages of the legislative process, where further readings, debates, and considerations will take place.

The introduction of this bill reflects the ongoing commitment of lawmakers, particularly Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, to address pressing environmental challenges and improve the quality of life for residents in the South East region.