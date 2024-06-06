Rapper Drake places $500,000 bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup

Canadian rap superstar Drake has placed a bet of $500,000 on the Edmonton Oilers to clinch the Stanley Cup.

The musician revealed the wager on Wednesday through an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot from the gambling website Stake and captioning it, “Oilers are self-explanatory.”

In addition to his NHL bet, Drake also wagered on the Dallas Mavericks to secure the NBA title. Should both bets prove successful, Drake stands to earn a substantial payout of $2.4 million.

Drake is known for frequently sharing his significant betting activities on Instagram. His betting track record has seen mixed results recently.

In January, he lost a $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.

However, he rebounded a month later, winning nearly $1.2 million by betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Drake’s latest stake, however, comes less than three weeks after the Nice For What hitmaker suffered a major loss when he bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

The Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers is set to begin on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, with high anticipation from fans and bettors alike.

Vanguard News