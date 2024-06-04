Power will be disconnected at Lagos airport for maintenance on Wednesday — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that power will be at Lagos airport on June 5 to allow for maintenance work.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, the maintenance is necessary to address urgent issues with the bus riser 11 kilo-volt-amperes (KVA) high tension (HT) panel located on the ground floor, north of international terminal 2 (ITZ-2).

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify all stakeholders and the public that a maintenance shutdown of power supply shall occur at the International Terminal 2(ITZ-2) between 13:30 and 14:30 hrs on Wednesday, June 05, 2024,” FAAN said.

“This is as a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11KVA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 (ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“FAAN would ensure that the shutdown of power supply is with very minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.”

FAAN said airlines, including Rwanda Air, EgyptAir, and Qatar Air operating during the maintenance period will be moved to international terminal 1 (ITZ-1) for check-in and arrival procedures.

The authority advised all passengers on these flights to take note, expressing regret for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause to stakeholders and the travelling public.