Police arrest suspected internet fraudster for alleged theft of car, N30m

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Olawuyi, for allegedly obtaining a vehicle under false pretences and stealing N30 million.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP. Umma Ayuba, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

She said that the command, under the leadership of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, arrested the suspect after receiving a petition from the petitioner.

“Based on a petition received from Adesuwa Ogizie, a female US-based licensed car dealer; sometimes in 2016, Olawuyi contacted her to purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 valued at N30 million.

“Olawuyi deceived her, stating that he had instructed his brother Jude Hanslem to make payment on his behalf.

“After the vehicle was delivered to the suspect in Nigeria, the petitioner discovered that the money paid into her account was the proceeds of fraud,” she said.

Ayuba said that a team of detectives attached to Zonal Anti-Kidnapping Unit Zone 2 command, led by SP Abass Gadzama (O/C ZAKU), swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested, and he volunteered his statement where he confessed to the crime.

“He claimed he was into internet fraud at the time he committed the offence and that the Mercedes Benz GLE 350 has been sold and the proceeds converted, “he said.

Ayuba said investigation is ongoing; further findings will be communicated, and the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly upon completion of investigation. (NAN)