Police arrest ex-convict in military uniform in Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi &Chioma Onuegbu

THE Akwa Ibom state Police command, Thursday said it has arrested an ex-convict in military uniform identified as Edidiong Matthew.

A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, said the 35-years old suspect and an indigene of Ikot Ekong in Mkpat Enin local government area of the state was apprehended following intelligence reports by members of the public.

The statement which was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo indicated that the suspect had been involved in series if criminal activities.

It reads,“On 05/06/2024 at about 14:00hrs, police operatives of the command on crime prevention patrol arrested one Eddiong Anthony Matthew ‘M’, a 35-year-old indigene of Ikot Ekong Village in Mkpat Enin LGA in half dress military camouflage.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, the suspect is an ex-convict who had been perpetrating series of crimes in the state in military uniform with a warrant officer rank.

“One walkie-talkie, phones suspected to have been stolen from his victims, a brown cover – all dress, RCC ID Card were recovered”

The statement added that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation in the matter, stressing the command’s readiness to intensify effort to rid the state of other fleeing criminals in their wanted lists.

“This follows the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara affirmation of the command’s unwavering commitment and dedication to making Akwa Ibom inhabitable for criminals”, the statement noted.