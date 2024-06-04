Ogun Police go after hit-and-run driver for killing pedestrian, injured another

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced investigation towards arresting a hit-and-run driver, that killed a female pedestrian, Elizabeth James along the Benin-Sagamu expressway.

It was reliably gathered that the 22-year-old-Elizabeth James was crushed to death by the yet-to-be-identified driver, while a male victim of the reckless driving is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Our correspondent also gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 9:40 a.m., just before a filling station in the Sagamu area of the highway.

The Sagamu Police Division was informed by an eyewitness that the unidentified car was coming from the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State towards the interchange at a maximum speed.

A source said, the two pedestrians were believed to be waiting for a commercial bus just by the sidewalk of the highway when the unidentified speeding vehicle appeared.

The witness reported that the car had run the two pedestrians over and left them unconscious on the sidewalk before they could try to escape the fast-moving vehicle.

“There occurred a hit-and-run fatal pedestrian accident involving male and female victims. An unidentified vehicle rammed into the pedestrians, leaving them with varying degrees of injuries.

Having realised what had happened, the suspected driver was said to have sped off.

A doctor on duty was said to have confirmed that James, 22, had passed away, despite reports that attempts had been made to get the two victims to the hospital as soon as possible following the event.

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, added that an investigation into the incident had commenced.

She said, “James was confirmed dead when they got to the hospital. Her corpse had been removed and deposited at the Fakoya Mortuary in Sagamu. Our men at the division have visited the scene of the accident. An investigation is underway.”