Obaseki’s investments transformed Edo State —Uwaibi

Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City—Managing Director of Edo State Investment Promotion Office, ESIPO, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, has said public sector reforms, facilitated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government, have positively impacted businesses and repositioned government agencies to thrive in a globally competitive environment.

Uwaibi spoke to newsmen in Benin City, after his return from the second annual Africa Business Forum in Tallinn, Estonia, with the theme: ‘Building Pathways to Partnerships’.

He noted that investments in the technology sector in Edo State have boosted government’s revolutionary e-government structure, which enables Edo State government staff to work remotely and efficiently.

Emphasising that investments in the technology sector in Edo State have further enhanced governance and the business environment, Uwaibi said: “These include laying an additional 2,000 km of fiber optics to connect all 18 local government areas with internet access, and constructing a tier four data center.

“Additionally, our public sector reforms, facilitated by our revolutionary e-government structure, enables Edo State government staff to work remotely and efficiently. This reforms include providing laptops to government employees and, in collaboration with our partners, training 3,000 staff members in ICT.”

Uwaibi noted that innovation can occur more swiftly in Africa, compared to more developed regions, due to less entrenched legacy infrastructure.

Uwaibi, who corroborated the position of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Technology, Dr. Olatunbosun Tijani, said the private sector was crucial in developing Nigeria’s technology infrastructure.

He stressed the need for improvement in the potential of data harmonisation, which he expressed the hope to achieve through the Estonia X-Road model.