NPA reviews export trucks policy, reduces entry time by 40% 

By Godwin Oritse

AFTER a comprehensive review and wide consultation with various stakeholders in the maritime sector, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has come up with a new export policy for trucks carrying export cargoes by reducing their entry time into the port by 40 percent, from 72 hours to 48 hours.

In a notice to stakeholders, the management of the NPA, through its technical partners and managers of the Transit Truck Parks Limited, otherwise known as ‘ETO’ said that a new policy governing the time threshold for export truck access to the port will now be within 48 hours.

According to the policy, there has been a significant improvement in the movement of export trucks into the port hence the decision to further reduce the time with a view to enhancing trade.

Part of the notice reads: “We write to inform you of a revision of the policy governing the time threshold for export truck access to the port after leaving an Export Processing Terminal, EPT.

“Following a comprehensive review and wide consultation with exporters, the Nigerian Ports Authority has reduced the time allowance from 72 hours to 48 hours; this revision is based on improved movement of export trucks facilitated by NPA staff escorting them to the port.

“It has also come to our attention that some truckers delay on the port access roads after being pre-gated, often due to surplus time allowed under the previous policy.

“The revised policy will come into effect in mid June of this year as we request all stakeholders within the ecosystem to take note of this update and encourage everyone to adjust their operations accordingly to ensure a smooth and efficient movement of export trucks to the port.”