Nile University of Nigeria Inks Landmark Agreement with French Embassy in Nigeria

Friday, May 24, 2024- In a groundbreaking development, Nile University of Nigeria has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of France in Nigeria, setting the stage for dynamic student exchange programs with prestigious French Universities and the establishment of Environmental Sustainability Projects on its campus.

The MoU was ceremoniously signed during an official visit by the French delegation, led by Mr. Judikael Regnaut, Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs for the French Embassy in Nigeria. He was accompanied by an illustrious team, including Mr. Sebastien Bede, French Attaché for Science and Higher Education; Ms. Justine Guery, Head of Campus France Nigeria; and Ms. Adjua Suzanne Kamara, Fab Lab Project Manager. The French team was warmly received by Nile University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dilli Dogo, and members of the University’s Management team comprising Prof. Saleh Abdullahi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics; Mr. David Olowola, Registrar; Deans of Faculties, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo while welcoming the French Embassy delegation, restated Nile University’s Commitment to continuous partnership with Governments at the National and International levels towards achieving the Education for Impact Goals of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network and owners of Nile University of Nigeria.

L-R: Mr. Sebastian Bede, Mr. Judikael Regnaut, and Prof. Dilli Dogo, during the signing of the MoU between Nile University and the Embassy of France in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor added, “We are proud to have the French Embassy partner with us on these laudable projects that will create opportunities for students and staff to explore and get exposed to other universities across Europe as well as sustainable practices that will impact society.”

In his remark, Mr. Judikael Regnaut, Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, representing the Ambassador of France in Nigeria, expressed appreciation to the Management of Nile University for their interest in partnering with the Embassy and the French Higher Education system. He stated “This project is big in the field of climate change, and the outputs will deliver micro-factoring for the recycling of plastic waste and will support cooperation between Nile University and French Universities. We are very proud to work with Nile University for this project.”

L-R: Mr. Judikael Regnaut and Prof. Dilli Dogo, during the signing of the MoU between Nile University and the Embassy of France in Nigeria.

Contained in the MoU is a two-part agreement with key focus areas on Student and Faculty Exchange Programmes with the renowned French University Institut Catholique d’Art Et Metier Site de Strasbourg-Europe (ICAM), as well as a Research Collaboration for Plastic Waste Processing also known as the FAB-LAB at Nile University. The MoU is poised to amplify academic opportunities through robust international exchange programs. It will also foster joint renewable energy and recycling projects that will contribute immensely to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This collaboration will further promote global ties, enhancing educational and cultural exchanges that will greatly benefit Nile University’s students, staff, and the campus environment.

Also speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Abdulhameed Danjuma Mambo, Nile University’s Dean of Environmental Science and Project Manager for the research collaboration on Plastic Waste Management Processing, stated “The MoU signed with the Embassy of France in Nigeria will contribute immensely to the sustainability credentials of Nile University, aligning with the institution’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.”

A group photograph of Nile University Management team and the French Embassy team after the signing of the MoU on Student and Faculty Exchange programmes and the Plastic Waste Management Projects.

This partnership highlights Nile University’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It promises to significantly enhance both the academic environment and sustainable practices at Nile University of Nigeria, fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

For Media Information

Abel Kure

Senior Communication & PR Officer,

Nile University of Nigeria.

[email protected]