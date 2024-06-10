Nigeria education facing daunting challenges, says First Black Female PhD holder, Columbia varsity

The first black female to bag a doctorate in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), Dr. Frances Osamor has decried the challenges facing the educational system in Nigeria.

She spoke to newsmen about the issues confronting the Nigeria’s educational system.

She said among other things; “The Nigerian education system, like many others in Africa, faces numerous challenges. These include a shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate educational infrastructure, and a lack of learning and technological resources. However, I remain hopeful that with time, the education system in Nigeria will improve”.

Dr Osamor however advised the government at all levels to prioritize funding of education and provide basic necessities like electric power and water. “To enhance the quality of tertiary education in Nigeria, several steps can be taken. The government should prioritize providing sufficient funding and ensuring basic necessities such as water and electricity are available.

“Additionally, addressing the issue of insecurity and improving infrastructure are crucial. Reducing unnecessary bureaucratic procedures and offering better economic and financial incentives to teachers and professors will also contribute to the improvement. Lastly, promoting transparency throughout the education system is essential”, she said.

Speaking on the wave of migration of professionals from the country to other countries, especially academics, the Delta Igbo born US based Computer Science and Engineering professional said brain drain has a detrimental effect on the quality of education in the country.

“I firmly believe that the majority of our professors are passionate about their profession. However, the potential mass departure of Nigerian professors from the country could have detrimental effects on the quality of education and exacerbate the shortage in tertiary institutions and the overall educational system. It is my sincere hope that the government will explore and provide viable alternatives that can discourage professors from leaving the country”, she stated.

Dr Osamor promised to visit Nigeria and conduct an assessment of the education sector in order to contribute to the development of the sector.

“In my own humble capacity, I plan to conduct a thorough assessment during my visit to Nigeria to identify ways in which I can contribute to the advancement of the Nigerian educational system, particularly in the fields of computer science and engineering. I am highly optimistic about the potential for significant improvements in the Nigerian educational system”, she assured.

Continuing, she said: “Drawing upon my experience and extensive research in the United States of America, I envision transforming the education system in Nigeria. If appointed as a leader in the field of education, my goal would be to introduce the successful educational practices from the United States to Nigeria, ensuring a comfortable learning environment for all citizens, especially Nigerian students.

“Throughout my university journey, I had the privilege of interacting with professors from diverse backgrounds, conducting insightful interviews to understand the education sectors in their respective countries. This valuable knowledge has provided me with ideas on how to establish a thriving educational sector in Nigeria.”