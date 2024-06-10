Minimum Wage: We await outcome of FG, Labour negotiation — South-West governors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

The governors of the South-West geopolitical zone have said that they are waiting for the outcome of negotiations between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on minimum wage.

The governors, on the platform of the South-West Governors’ Forum, made their stand known after a closed-door meeting in Lagos, on Monday, June 10.

The new Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (3rd right), and other members of the Forum (from left): Ondo State Governor, Luky Aiyedatiwa; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, at the press briefing after their meeting.

Also, at the meeting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the host, was appointed as the new chairman of the Forum.

He succeeded the late Ondo State Governor, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the state house correspondents after the meeting, announced that the governors appointed him as the new chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

However, he was silent on the decision taken on the issue of the ongoing minimum wage controversy between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said they await the outcome of negotiations between the two parties.

The six state governors attended the meeting.

They were: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Also, others, besides the host, were Ondo State Governor, Luky Aiyedatiwa, and Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji.

