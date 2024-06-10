Minimum Wage: SGF receives Tripartite C’ttee report

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Sen. George Akume has received the report of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, assuring that the report would be passed to the president soon.

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had on January 30 inaugurated the Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji-led Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

Imohiosen said the Committee was tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers in public and private sectors.

“The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted Report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 10th June, 2024.

“A formal presentation of the Report will be made to Mr. President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation ILO Conference, return to the country”.

The president is expected to look at the report and arrive at a middle ground, following its proposal of a N62,000 minimum wage and the rejection by organized labour.