Man electrocuted in Rivers wine bar

By Davies Iheamnachor

A young man identified simply as Austine has been electrocuted while working in a wine bar in Rivers State.

The tragic incident occurred, Wednesday, at a popular wine Bar located Rumuekini Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered the victim who is an electrician hails from Kogi State and was fixing an electric fault in the said wine bar when he died in the process.

Saturday Vanguard learned that staff members of the wine bar were thrown into panic immediately the incident occurred.

However, management of the bar had reported the development to the Choba Police Division and officers drafted to the scene.

Saturday Vanguard further gathered that police retrieved the corpse of the deceased and carried out on the spot assessment of the scene.

When contacted at press time, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mrs Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. Police officers from Choba Police have visited the scene for preliminary investigation and further investigation is still on. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in mortuary.”