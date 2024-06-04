Labour raises alarm over influx of foreigners into food, beverage industry

…warns against expatriate quota abuse

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, has raised the alarm over increasing influx of expatriates into the Food and Beverage Industry.



The Association consequently, insists that any abuse of the quota by the employers should be flagged to the appropriate Agency to safeguard Nigerian workers.



In a communique issued by the President and Executive Secretary, Jiomh Oyibo and Solomon Adebosin at the end of the Association 15th National Delegates Conference in Asaba, Delta State, lamented that “the influx of expatriates has assumed a worrisome dimension in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry and the Association should work with the relevant Government Agencies to protect jobs meant for the indigenous workers.

Therefore, any abuse of the quota by the employers should be flagged to the appropriate Agency to safeguard Nigerian workers.”



The Communiqué among others, said members resolved that “There is a need for unity and collaboration in finding solutions to highlighted perennial issues confronting the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry in Nigeria.



The Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry is the livewire of the country with the capacity to boost the GDP and the stakeholders – Government, Employers and Labour must work together for its sustainability.

The economy of Nigeria is in dire straits and the Delegates call on the Government to put all machinery in place to arrest the situation and thereby put in check the rising inflation.



“The issues of subsidy removal, increase in electricity tariff and the fall of the Naira value in the currency market harm the industry’s profitability.

The Federal Government must involve all stakeholders in the formulation of policies that affect the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Industry through proper engagement and thus protecting the interest of the Workers.



“The investment potential inherent in Delta State was suggested to be harnessed by the management in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry because of the culture, historical endowments and easy access to the state.



“The Conference-in-Session counseled the Association to ensure that the scheduled elections comply with the Association’s Constitution and Rules for acceptability. Government Agencies should recognise labour as a stakeholder rather than adversaries or competitors.



“The hyperinflation in the economy has resulted in hunger and starvation, the Delegates therefore called on the Government to fulfill the promises made during campaigns and run the nation’s economy in a way that will make it possible for Nigerians to afford the essential commodities.



“Industrial peace and harmony are sine qua non for productivity; therefore, stakeholders in the industry have the responsibility to protect the industry through social dialogue and engagements.



“The Decent Work Agenda as enshrined in the labour laws and ILO Conventions is important to keep the industry from collapse, and it is incumbent on the employer to uphold it.”