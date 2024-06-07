Judicial mercenaries: A disgrace to the legal profession

By Sonny Onyegbula

Introduction

The judiciary, once a revered institution and a cornerstone of democracy, has been compromised by a clique of unscrupulous judges who prioritise personal enrichment over integrity and fairness. These judicial mercenaries, driven by self-interest, recklessly issue exparte orders, subverting the legal system and eroding public trust.

Their actions undermine the fundamental principles of justice, creating a culture of impunity and disenfranchising vulnerable citizens. The National Judicial Council, NJC, as the guardian of judicial integrity, holds the key to restoring public trust. It must take decisive action to address this egregious misconduct, hold errant judges accountable, and restore the judiciary’s honour. The NJC’s response is not just critical; it is crucial. It will determine the fate of the legal system and the public’s faith in the administration of justice.

The crisis of confidence

When judges become mercenaries, the very foundation of justice is compromised. The public’s trust in the judiciary, once a beacon of hope and fairness, is shattered. The legal system, designed to uphold the rule of law and protect the vulnerable, becomes a weapon the powerful wields to exploit and oppress.

This crisis of confidence has far-reaching consequences, undermining the very fabric of society. The erosion of trust in the judiciary leads to widespread disillusionment and disenfranchisement. The powerful and connected exploit the compromised judiciary to perpetuate impunity, committing crimes with no fear of accountability. But it is the innocent, the vulnerable, who suffer the most. They are at the mercy of a corrupt judiciary, denied justice, and left to languish in despair.

The compromised judiciary fails to uphold the law, creating a culture of lawlessness and chaos. The actions of these judicial mercenaries tarnish the reputation of the legal profession as a whole, discouraging honest and dedicated lawyers. The erosion of trust in the judiciary seeps into other institutions, leading to widespread societal and moral decay. The public’s faith in all institutions is shaken, leading to widespread cynicism and disillusionment.

It becomes a political tool, exacerbating political divisions and undermining democracy. The lack of trust in the judiciary discourages investment, hinders economic growth, and perpetuates poverty. The consequences of a compromised judiciary are far-reaching and devastating. The National Judicial Council must take decisive action to address this crisis, restore the judiciary’s integrity, and rebuild public trust.

The scourge of exparte orders

Exparte orders are a legitimate tool in the legal system, intended to provide urgent relief in extraordinary circumstances. However, when used recklessly and without restraint, they become a weapon of mass destruction, capable of inflicting irreparable harm on innocent parties.

Judicial mercenaries, driven by personal gain or malicious intent, issue these orders without due process, denying parties a fair hearing and perpetuating injustice. This blatant disregard for the principles of justice and fairness has far-reaching consequences, eroding the very foundations of the legal system.

The victims of these exparte orders are often left reeling, their rights trampled, and their lives turned upside down. They are denied the opportunity to present their case, to defend themselves against baseless accusations, and to seek redress for grievances. The resulting injustice can be devastating, leading to financial ruin, emotional trauma, and a loss of faith in the legal system.

This abuse of power also corrosively affects the legal profession, undermining the integrity and credibility of judges and lawyers. It creates a culture of fear and mistrust, where the powerful and connected are seen as above the law, and the vulnerable suffer at their mercy.

Furthermore, the reckless use of exparte orders perpetuates a culture of impunity, where judges and lawyers feel emboldened to act recklessly, knowing they will face no consequences for their actions. This impunity has far-reaching consequences, undermining the rule of law and perpetuating a culture of corruption and abuse of power.

The consequences of this abuse of power are not limited to the legal system alone. They have a ripple effect, impacting the broader social fabric and undermining trust in institutions. When the legal system fails to deliver justice, citizens lose faith in institutions’ ability to protect their rights and uphold the law. This can lead to widespread disillusionment, social unrest, and even the breakdown of social cohesion.

The reckless use of exparte orders by judicial mercenaries is a scourge on the legal system, perpetuating injustice, eroding trust, and undermining the rule of law. The National Judicial Council must take decisive action to address this crisis, restore the judiciary’s integrity, and ensure justice is served.

Jurisprudence from Around the World

– US: Giordenello v. United States (1958) – The Supreme Court ruled that exparte orders violate due process, emphasizing the importance of notice and hearing in legal proceedings.

– UK: Crest Nicholson v. McAllister (2004) – The Court of Appeal held that judges must exercise caution when issuing export orders, ensuring that the interests of all parties are considered.

– India: Kumar v. State of Tamil Nadu (2014) – The Supreme Court reaffirmed that due process is essential when issuing exparte orders, highlighting the need for fair and impartial decision-making.

– South Africa: Minister of Justice v. Xaba (2013) – The Constitutional Court ruled that exparte orders must be issued cautiously and only in exceptional circumstances, emphasizing the importance of balancing individual rights with judicial discretion.

– Nigeria: Aondoakaa v. Nyame (2018) – The Supreme Court held that exparte orders must be issued cautiously and only in exceptional circumstances, underscoring the need for judicious restraint in granting such orders.

Decided Cases in Nigeria

*Aondoakaa v. Nyame (2018) – The Supreme Court ruled that exparte orders must be issued cautiously and only in exceptional circumstances, emphasizing the need for judicial restraint and careful consideration.

*Nwobodo v. Onoh (1984) – The Supreme Court held that due process is essential in issuing exparte orders, highlighting the importance of fair hearing and notice to all parties involved.

*Ojukwu v. Military Governor of Lagos State (1985): The court held that exparte orders should only be granted in exceptional circumstances and not as a matter of course.

?Afribank Nigeria Plc v. Akwa Ibom State Government (2009): The court warned that exparte orders should not be used to perpetuate injustice or undermine the rule of law.

To be continued

Dr. Onyegbula is a legal consultant based in Florida, USA.