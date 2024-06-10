IGP Egbetokun presents cheques of N2.58billion to families of 563 slain police personnel

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has presented life insurance cheques worth N2.58billion to next of kins and families of 563 deceased police personnel who died in the line of duty.

Speaking during the presentation, the IGP said, “In this presentation, marking the third in the year 2024 and the sixth in the series under the current Police administration, cheques totaling ₦2,588,456,838.15k will be presented to 563 families and next-of-kins of our deceased colleagues.

“This brings the cumulative total of cheques so far presented to ₦9,851,847,889.88k presented to 3077 families/next-of-kins of our departed colleagues, including previous presentations between July 2023 and March 2024.

“We stand united in honoring the memory of 563 beneficiaries/next-of-kins of our deceased Police Officers from the 2018/2019, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 Insurance Policy years.

“The Group Life Assurance Scheme and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme stand as pillars of support, offering financial assistance and welfare support to the families of our fallen officers.

“These initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our officers and their families.

“While we acknowledge that we cannot fill the void left by their departure, the assistance provided through these programs offers a measure of solace during these challenging times.

“To the immediate family members and next-of-kins present, we extend our deepest empathy. Your loved ones were not just officers; they were heroes who dedicated their lives to the service of our nation.

“While we can never fully repay the debt of gratitude we owe them, through these initiatives, we seek to honor their memory and provide some relief to you, their families.”

Reiterating that the welfare of police officers remains paramount to his administration, Egbetokun said, “As we endeavor to enhance the conditions under which they serve, we must also ensure that their families are not forgotten, particularly during times of need.

“We are committed to continually evolving new welfare schemes and revitalizing existing ones to adequately support the families of our fallen heroes while improving the service conditions of serving officers.”