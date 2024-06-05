How external interference marred past police recruitment — Arase

Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Chairman of Police Service Commission, PSC, and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, retd, yesterday explained how political and external interference affected negatively past recruitments into the police force.

Arase, who spoke against the backdrop of the release of a list of 10,000 policemen who scaled the rigorous hurdle to get recruited, said the interference was the reason for making the current process transparent and merit-based, which is essential for improvement.

Addressing the plenary meeting of the Police Recruitment Board at the PSC headquarters in Abuja, Arase emphasized the critical role of the recruitment process in shaping the future of the Nigeria Police Force, pointing out that the quality of personnel recruited into the force over the years had greatly influenced its current image.

He underscored the significance of the recruitment process as it marked the culmination of a meticulous and transparent recruitment drive, noting its impact on the safety, security, and integrity of the nation.

Arase said: “Political and external influences in past recruitment processes have contributed to challenges within the force, making the current transparent and merit-based process essential for improvement.

“Following a landmark Supreme Court judgment in July 2023 affirming the primacy of the PSC in police recruitment, significant steps were taken to ensure a rigorous and meticulous process.

“The Police Recruitment Board, comprising representatives from the PSC, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, and the Police Trust Fund, was inaugurated on September 4, 2023.