Heavy windstorm kills infant, destroys scores of houses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A thunderous windstorm on Monday wrecked havoc in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, killing an infant and injuring many people in the state.

The windstorm, which was accompanied by heavy rains, blew off roof tops and collapsed many buildings in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Property, including furniture, electronic gadgets, household utensils, and foodstuffs worth millions of naira, perished in the disaster.

Areas mostly affected are Makerar Gandu, ‘Yar Yara, Filin Sukuwa, Illelar Yari, and Zinari Hotel.

One of the victims, Babangida Usman, informed journalists at Makerar Gandu Area that part of their building structure collapsed inward, burying his three-month-old daughter Fatima alive.

“At about 2 a.m. Monday morning, I was inside the room together with my wife while our infant daughter was lying on the carpet.

“As the wind began to blow, my wife stood up to tidy household utensils outside, and I was about to assist her when the entire part of the building from above caved in, missing me by inches but enveloping our little daughter.

“We quickly removed the debris off her, but she was not breathing; the little girl has passed on; we take solace in God, who is the Ultimate Creator of life and death; we have succumbed to fate,” he narrated.

Another victim, Aliyu Bala, said his entire building was destroyed, including property and foodstuffs, but without injury or death to his family.

However, some residents of Filin Sukuwa Area of Birnin Kebbi weren’t so lucky, as two persons are now receiving treatment in hospital for injury sustained in the tragedy.

The Deputy Executive Secretary, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Muhammad Attahiru Giro, told newsmen that the agency has taken stock of the magnitude of the windstorm and would provide emergency relief to the victims.

“The State Governor, Comrade, Dr. Nasir Idris, who is now in Saudi Arabia performing the Hajj, is already aware about the disaster and has ordered the provision of necessary succour to those affected as a benevolent and compassionate leader,” Giro announced.