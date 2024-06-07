Health: Etsu Nupe urges FG to improve budget on health to stem medical tourism

By Wole Mosadomi

The Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to allocate more money into the health sector to improve healthcare delivery system in the country to arrest increasing cases of medical tourism.

The Etsu who is also Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers spoke at the official commissioning of the Primary Health Care Centre built and equipped by Sunti Sugar Company for Kanzhi Community in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The era of leaving everything for government and companies is long gone. You are also expected to put in your own self help projects as well for the development of the community.

“Sunti Sugar had been involved in opening and maintenance of roads, construction of schools, provision of portable water not only to the community but to the state in the past years and I call on you all to give the Company maximum cooperation to bring more development to the area and enhance peaceful coexistence among the people”, the Etsu who was represented by the Galadima Rabba, Mohamned Abubakar remarked.

The General Manager of the Company, Mr. Anlo Du Pisani said the project was one of many others earmarked as part of its social responsibilities and license to operate within the area.

“We conducted an independent needs assessment of our host community and identified priority thematic areas for development and investment and using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as reference, we resolved to support the communities in building of a school, rehabilitation of roads, water and with the latest on building of a Health Care Centre.”

The General Manager who was represented by Mr. Barry Parking promised that the Company will not relent in its interventions towards improving the living standard of the people of the area.

About three months ago, a block of four classrooms with offices, toilets and other facilities worth millions of Naira built by the company in Kusogi village in Mokwa local government area was also inaugurated by the Etsu Nupe who is also the Chairman of the Company’s Community Compact programme.