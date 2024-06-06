Hamster Kombat: How to play Telegram game, win coins in daily combo

Hamster Kombat, the latest gaming phenomenon on Telegram, is rekindling the excitement of Notcoin clicker games with a unique twist. The game is set to launch its token and an airdrop on The Open Network (TON), promising exciting rewards for its users.

In Hamster Kombat, players step into the role of a hamster CEO managing a fictional crypto exchange.

The objective is to elevate the startup to industry prominence through strategic investments in marketing, licenses, talent acquisition, new products, and more.

A standout feature for daily players is the “daily combo promotion,” offering a substantial incentive: 5 million free in-game coins. This promotion rewards players who invest in specific upgrades each day, enhancing their in-game treasury and boosting passive earnings in preparation for the upcoming token airdrop.

Understanding the Hamster Kombat Daily Combo Promotion

What is the Daily Combo?

Every day, Hamster Kombat introduces a new set of three upgrades called the “daily combo.” Players who purchase or level-up these upgrades will receive a generous reward of 5 million in-game coins.

For instance, today’s daily combo includes the upgrades “CEO,” “Top 10 Global Ranking,” and “License Japan.” Players who complete these upgrades before the next daily combo is announced will earn the reward. These upgrades can be managed within the “Mine” tab of the mini-app, under various categories like Markets, PR & Team, Legal, and Specials.

How to Participate in Hamster Kombat Daily Combo

To take advantage of the daily combo:

Access the “Mine” Tab: Navigate to the mini-app’s “Mine” tab where you will find the relevant upgrade cards. Complete the Upgrades: Purchase or level-up the three specified upgrades of the day. Claim Your Reward: Earn 5 million free in-game coins, boosting your treasury and increasing your passive earnings.

Some upgrades require inviting friends to the game, while others can be bought directly with mined in-game coins. Special cards are often limited-time offers, so timely participation is crucial.

Hamster Kombat is more than a simple clicker game. It combines strategic planning with the thrill of crypto investments, making it a must-play for gaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike.

How to Use Morse Code to Earn a Million Free Coins in the Telegram Game

Hamster Kombat has introduced an exciting new feature: the daily cipher, which allows players to earn one million free in-game coins by entering a specific daily term in Morse code. Here’s how you can take advantage of this new addition and where to find the daily cipher.

What is the Daily Cipher?

Introduced on June 5, the daily cipher is a feature in Hamster Kombat that rewards players with 1 million free tokens each day. This feature was announced through a post on the game’s official Telegram channel, where a Morse code string appeared on the mini app’s loading screen, reading “LOADING.”

To participate in the daily cipher, players need to follow a specific sequence, according to Decrypt:

Tap the “Earn per tap” Box: On the main screen, tap the “Earn per tap” box three times. Background Change: The background of your hamster icon will turn red, and a “Daily Cipher” box will appear below your earnings meter. Enter the Code: Input the Morse code for the daily term. For example, the first term on June 5 was “BTC” (Bitcoin), entered as follows: B: Long hold, three quick taps

T: Long hold

C: Long hold, tap, long hold, tap

Each letter is displayed on the screen as you enter it correctly, so you’ll know if you’ve got it right.

How to Find the Daily Cipher

The daily cipher code can often be found by searching on social media platforms like Twitter (now X) or TikTok, similar to how players locate the daily combo. Once more reliable methods to discover the daily cipher are available, updates will be provided.

Vanguard News