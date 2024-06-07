Hajj 2024: Sanwo-Olu disburses additional allowances to pilgrims

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has disbursed additional allowances to the 1,846 state pilgrims currently observing the 2024 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of welfare package.

This is coming as the state pilgrims embark on special prayers for the state governor, for the gestures provided in ensuring seamless pilgrimage so far.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, broke the news that the promises made by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, before their departure from Lagos have all been fulfilled.

Layode, who is also the Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj for the 2024 Hajj exercise, stated this while addressing the pilgrims on his arrival in Makkah.

He informed the pilgrims that the promises made by Mr. Governor to pay for their sacrificial rams, monetization of their Ihram clothes, and ziyyarah (visitation) to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah have been catered for.

The commissioner added that the governor also gave each of them another 100 Saudi Riyals as pocket money for their stay in Muna and Arafah, in addition to the $100 shortfall in the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for pilgrims on the third and fourth batches who are yet to collect theirs.

Layode therefore appealed to the pilgrims to comply with the rules and regulations spread out by the Saudi authorities in respect of this year’s Hajj rituals.

According to him, “The rules are very strict because the authorities do not want anyone with ordinary visiting visa around Muna and Arafah, except those with certified Hajj visa.

“Do not overstress yourself before the commencement of the real Hajj rituals in Muna, Arafah, Musdalifah, and Jamarat (site for throwing of pebbles), as the state has enough drugs to be administered to all of you by the medical team if the need arises.

“I came along with the funds to fulfil all the pledges for the pilgrims on behalf of Mr. Governor, all you needed to do is to reciprocate the kind gestures with fervent prayers for Mr. Governor, his deputy and the state in general.”

He also encouraged them to cooperate fully with the government officials, saying this would make all the plans put in place by the state government towards achieving a successful operation come to fruition.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved over N923 million, as payment of Basic Travel Allowance, BTA, to iintending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The BTA was made available along with an unspecified amount of money for sacrificial ram (Hadiyyah), visits to historical sites (Ziyyarah) in Makkah and Madinah, and the monetization of their Ihram clothing.

Sanwo-Olu extended his gesture by paying the $500 each to intending pilgrims as BTA.