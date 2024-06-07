Governorship candidate carpets crisis in LP, says APGA’s party to beat

Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, has carpeted the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party, LP, in Edo State ahead of the September 21 election saying the crisis is characteristic of political parties in Nigeria that abandon the democratic principles they preach once they get to power.

Osifo said the LP is now enmeshed in crisis because of its good showing in the last general election which it could not manage and is now worse than the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He urged voters in Edo State to vote APGA as the alternative they need to correct the ills of the current and previous administrations in the state.

In a statement, Osifo said: “LP has joined in the usual characteristic of political parties in Nigeria. When the party is growing and working to attract members, its leadership will demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and commitment to internal democracy. Once the political party records success in inter-party general elections and have members elected to various levels of government, the leadership will metamorphose into a gang of fraud and personalize the political party. This is the present case of the Labour Party in Nigeria and worse than the APC and PDP in its organization.

“Nigerians are wise and they are witnesses to the disgraceful conduct of the leadership of LP in Edo State and national level since the 2023 general election which recorded a significant victory for LP in Nigeria.”

He said the national leadership of the LP led by Julius Abure despite the grievous allegations against him has refused to bow out but rather trying to entrench himself in the party, a development he said has snowballed into the party in Edo state.”