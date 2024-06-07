Tinubu used first year in office to study Buhari’s failures 

By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George on Friday said President Bola Tinubu used his first year in office to understudy the failures of the past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

George, however, expressed hope that Tinubu’s administration will correct the lapses of Buhari’s administration and fix Nigeria in the next year.

George stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

George reasoned that Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period, citing that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

“He (Tinubu) had never served at that level (presidency). Well… you will say he was part of the party (APC) that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari), but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team.

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time,” he said.