Fulham confirm Tosin Adarabioyo to leave club ahead of Chelsea move

Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham have confirmed the departure of Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of a proposed move to rival Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is one of 11 players confirmed by the Cottagers that will be departing this summer ahead of next season.

Tosin joined Fulham in 2020 from Manchester City, following loan spells at West Brom and Blackburn. He featured 132 times for the Premier League outfit.

According to football transfer expert Fabrio Romano, Tosin has completed his Chelsea medical, with an official announcement expected in a few days.

He is expected to become the first signing of the new Enzo Maresca era at Chelsea after the club hijacked Newcastle’s move for the former Manchester City defender.

Adarabioyo has previously worked with Maresca during their time together at Manchester City.

Tosin has represented England, his country of birth, 14 times across various youth levels.

Despite featuring for England at youth levels, he’s yet to make his senior debut and is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.