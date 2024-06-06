FG launches reopening of rail line from Lagos to Kano 

By Juliet Umeh

The Federal Government on Thursday launched the reopening of the rail line which goes from Lagos to Kano after the completion of rehabilitation.



The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali disclosed this in his verifiable X handle formally known as Twitter.



The Minister said: “I am delighted to announce to Nigerians that today 6th June 2024, the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be officially launching the reopening of this corridor for freight.



According to him, “This significant railway route will create numerous opportunities for businesses and facilitate the movement of import and export goods between these crucial regions in the country.

“It is our intention that this railway service will facilitate the transportation of a substantial number of import and export containers, leading to improvements in transportation services, a decrease in road traffic accidents, lower costs of goods, and a boost to our Gross Domestic Product, GDP.



“Our dedication to the continuation and successful conclusion of current projects is guided by the principles outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.



“The President has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing assistance and support for any initiatives that aim to improve the transportation sector in the country.



‘We are confident that if future governments adopt the same forward-thinking political dedication shown by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we can realize the Nigeria we aspire to.”



Meanwhile, Alkali reflected: “You may recall that during our regular project inspection last month, I mentioned that we plan to resume freight services on the old narrow gauge rail line from Lagos to Kano in June after completing rehabilitation.



“Recently, we conducted a trial run moving import containers from Apapa Port in Lagos to Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano, and we successfully transported numerous 40 ft containers from Lagos to Kano in just a few days.



“This freight rail line testing, spanning a distance of 1132 kilometers, had approximately five locomotive driver changing stations at Ibadan, Offa, Mokwa, Minna, and Kaduna Junction. Through the Nigerian Railway Corporation, we have implemented a regular inspection mechanism to prevent potential vandalism of rail tracks, including the removal of clips and fish plates,” he added.