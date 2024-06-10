FG advocates harmonisation of NIN, TIN for access to information

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government has advocated the harmonisation of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) to ensure easier access to information for taxable income in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday by Mr Ozoya Imohimi, the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

Tunji-Ojo made the call when the Secretary of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr Olusegun Adesokun, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister, who decried the issue of tax evasion, said that technologically, if the NIN and TIN were brought together as one number, it would be difficult for people to evade tax.

He also called for synergy between the critical agencies, such as the JTB and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), to enhance better achievements.

“The relationship between the JTB and NIS should be like siamese twins. If there is synergy, a lot will be achieved.

“Many expatriates today are evading tax both at state and federal levels.”

He said that the NIN should be the unique security identifier, adding that it would display tax status and all the relevant information needed.

Tunji-Ojo said that the JTB should create solutions to the harmonisation of data and identity systems, calling for the adoption and implementation of technology to help harmonise critical data.

In his remarks, Adesokan said the purpose of his visit was to seek further meaningful collaboration with the ministry on capacity building.

He added that the visit was to commence dialogue on issues relating to expatriate data and expatriate tax. (NAN