Extractive Industry Fraud: EFCC warns of severe consequences for KYC non-compliance

EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to players in the extractive industry to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations or face severe consequences.

This warning is part of the commission’s efforts to combat fraud and corruption in the extractive industry and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

Addressing the 117th edition of ‘EFCC Connect,’ an open forum with the public held on Wednesday night in Abuja on X Spaces, ACE II Ahmed Lawal, Head of Proceeds of Crime Management at the EFCC’s Maiduguri Zonal Command, provided a detailed overview of various fraud schemes plaguing the extractive industry.

Lawal explained that fraud in the industry spans different segments, including upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, resulting in significant revenue loss for the government and individuals.

He emphasized the importance of KYC compliance in preventing fraud and corruption, noting that the lack of due diligence on customers and suppliers can lead to illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

The EFCC urged companies in the industry to obtain necessary permits and licenses and to conduct thorough due diligence on their customers and suppliers.

Lawal said, “The extractive industry is particularly vulnerable to fraud and corruption, with schemes spanning different segments, including upstream, midstream, and downstream. This can result in significant revenue loss for the government and individuals.

“Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance is critical in preventing fraud and corruption. Companies must conduct thorough due diligence on their customers and suppliers to prevent illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

“The EFCC is committed to combating fraud and corruption in the extractive industry, and we will take swift and decisive action against any company or individual found to be in violation of KYC regulations.”

The commission vowed to take swift and decisive action against any company or individual found to be in violation of KYC regulations.

Elizabeth Eke, Head of the Extractive Industry Fraud Section at the EFCC Headquarters, provided additional insights into the commission’s efforts to combat fraud in the industry.

She explained that the EFCC has established a dedicated unit to focus on fraud prevention and whistleblower protection in the extractive industry.

The commission also assured whistleblowers of confidentiality and protection under the Whistleblower Protection Bill.

Eke stated, “Fraud prevention and whistleblowing protection are essential in the extractive industry. We encourage the public to report crimes related to the extractive industry, and we assure whistleblowers of confidentiality and protection under the Whistleblower Protection Bill.

“Our dedicated unit focuses on fraud prevention and whistleblowing protection in the extractive industry, and we work closely with companies and individuals to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

“By working together, we can restore transparency and accountability in the extractive industry and prevent significant revenue loss for the government and individuals.”

Other speakers during the forum described the EFCC’s move as a significant step towards tackling pervasive fraud and corruption in the extractive industry, which has led to significant revenue loss for the government and individuals.

They expressed hope that the commission’s efforts will restore transparency and accountability in the industry.