Election: Tinubu congratulates Indian Prime Minister, Modi on victory

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP)

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on his victory in the nation’s parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Modi’s coalition – the National Democratic Alliance – won a majority of the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term, which is a rare feat and the second time an Indian leader will retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the outcome of the elections is a resounding affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu congratulated the people of India and assured the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the league of nations.