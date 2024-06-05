Edo, Ondo guber: INEC extends voter registration deadline to June 9

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

….Registers 120,458 new voters in 8 days

By Omeiza Ajayi & Ozioruva Aliu

ABUJA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has extended the deadline for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, in Edo and Ondo states by four days ahead of the governorship elections in both states later in the year. The 10-day exercise was scheduled to end yesterday.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said the Commission met earlier on Tuesday and among other issues, reviewed the ongoing CVR in Edo and Ondo states scheduled to end on Wednesday June 5, 2024.

“However, following appeals by stakeholders, the Commission has approved the extension of the exercise from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June 2024 to enable more eligible persons to register. Similarly, the duration of the exercise is extended from 9.00am – 5.00pm daily.

“Furthermore, the number of centres has been increased beyond the 397 wards and the two state offices in Benin City and Akure to include all the 36 Local Government offices of the Commission in the two states”, he stated.

According to him, more machines will also be deployed to areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues.

He said like the Ward registration centres, detailed information on the names and location addresses of the LGA offices have also been uploaded to INECs website and social media platforms for the guidance of registrants in both states.

*Meanwhile, the exercise is progressing well in the two States. As at yesterday, Monday 3rd June 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative total of 120,458 new voters have registered. Of this figure, 55,861 (46.4%) are male while 64,597 (53.6%) are female. Majority of the registered voters (82,003 or 68.8%) are youths (18 -34 years). In terms of occupation, 43,419 or 36.8%) are students while 812 (0.67%) are Persons with Disability, PWDs,. The public should please note that these are preliminary figures. The final figures will be published on a State by State basis and for all categories of registrants at the end of the exercise and after data clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System, ABIS.

“The Commission once again appeals to eligible voters to seize the opportunity of the extension to register, transfer or correct personal information on their PVCs as provided by law. No further extension will be granted by the Commission,” Olumekun added.