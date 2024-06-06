Destruction: Ex-council chair, octogenarian, others bag four year jail term

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A former chairman of Iwo West local council development area in Osun state, Tajudeen Babatunde, is among six convicts sentenced to four years jail term for conspiring to destroy farmland worth N10million.

Also, an octogenarian Kasumu Arohunfesu was given an option of fine to the tune of N80,000 due to his age.

The other convicts are Sunday Ajoko, Kohonu Deboye, Adeoye Alabi and Jonas John.

They were said to have conspired with others, now at large, on or before February 16, 2019, at Ayigbiri Orupekere farm, Iwo, to commit a felony; to wit damage and thereby committed an offence contrary to the law.

The convicts were also said to have destroyed 400 palm trees and other economic trees valued at N10 million and burnt the farm.

While the Ministry of Justice was represented by Mikaheel Idris, Dele Abass represented the nominal complainant, the Oosa Olaniyi family in Iwo.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide, convicted the defendants, noting that the case against them has been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Counsel to the convicts, Laide Yekini, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on his clients by giving them an option of a fine.

Magistrate Famuyide thereby sentenced each of the convicts to four years on counts one and four, and two years each on counts two and three.

Having considered the age of Arohunfesu who was said to be about 82 years and could no longer walk as he was carried to the court, Magistrate Famuyide gave him an option of N20,000 on each of the four counts and advised that he should pay N80,000 to avoid going to prison.

She then directed the complainant to approach the court of competent jurisdiction for compensation, restitution or appeal.