DCP slumps, dies at Force Hqtrs

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—A Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Guri, the DC in office of COMPOL MOPOL, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday slumped and gave up the ghost.

Sources said the late DCP, who was in uniform, slumped on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the clinic inside Police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

No reason has been adduced for the death of the officer, who was said to have looked hale and hearty and exchanged pleasantries with officers and staff of the Mopol department when he reported for duty.

However, a source, who spoke in confidence, suggested that the senior officer’s sudden collapse and death may not be unconnected with heart failure, noting that in recent times, many police officers out of fatigue have suffered the same fate, because they work round the clock, even at night, without rest.