Creation of state out of South-east overdue- Ikebudu

By Vincent Ujumadu

An Onitsha- based legal practitioner, Chief Alex Ikebudu has described the Bill for the creation of Orlu State from the South East as a welcome development, adding that it is overdue.

He, however, said that the areas listed to be part of the proposed state as unworkable as it comprises of areas totally outside the Orlu zone.

He wondered how an Orlu State should include places like Ozubulu, Umuchu and Umunze in the present Anambra State.

He said: “The sponsor of the Bill who’s is representing Ideato may be aiming to create an empire for himself as he is known to be nursing a governorship ambition in the new state.

” I recall that there had been proposals for the creation of Orashi or Njaba States in the past, which we expect the Imo lawmaker to pursue, rather than proposing a completely new conglomeration of communities for Orlu State, which may not be acceptable to some of the communities.

“While I want the national assembly to expedite action on the new state, the name should be derived from Orashi or Njaba River which passes through most of the communities in the present Ihiala, Nnewi South, Njaba, and so on.”

According to him, President Bola Tinubu would be endearing himself to the people of South East if he facilitates the new state during his tenure.

He also urged the lawmakers from other parts of the country to support the creation of a new state from the South East in the interest of equity and justice.

He added: “With the provision in the 1999 constitution part II section 8(1) which made provision for state creation subject to an act of the National Assembly approved by simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the House of Assembly, there is the possibility that a new state will soon emerge from the South East.”