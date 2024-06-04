‘Crack down on perpetrators’ — Peter Obi condemns Second Niger Bridge vandalism

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has condemned the vandalisation of the Second Niger Bridge.

Obi made this call while reacting to the development in a post on Tuesday.

His statement comes in the wake of a viral video shared by a social media influencer identified as Lord Zeus, exposing the vandalism of the bridge.

Recall that on Monday, a video circulated on social media showed Lord Zeus narrating how some rail fittings installed on the Second Niger bridge were been uprooted and vandalised by suspected vandals.

Sharing the video on Monday, Lord Zeus, who stood on the bridge advised drivers to be cautious of the uprooted railings, especially at night. The video also showed some of the uprooted railings lying on the ground of the bridge.

He said, “I like to thank immensely the young man, Lord Zeus, driven by patriotism and courage to raise alarm on the vandalization of the second Niger bridge.”

The former Anambra State governor commended the individual for bringing the issue to light.

He said, “The viral video of this good Nigerian copiously points out the senseless criminality and vandalism of our collective assets which is capable of causing grievous harm to members of the public if left unchecked.”

Obi praised Lord Zeus for taking the time to expose how the critical infrastructure of the Second Niger Bridge is being vandalized by criminals, thereby causing harm to road users and constituting a security threat to society.

“I share his concerns and that of many patriots over the constant destruction of public property, including vandalizing of railway tracks, cutting up of high voltage cables, stealing of aluminium railings on bridges, and so on,” Obi stated, highlighting the widespread issue of vandalism across various public assets.

Obi urged the government and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Now that this critical issue has, again, been exposed, I urge the government and security agencies to do a follow-up by investigating deeply and bringing to book, the perpetrators of such crimes.”

Obi stressed the importance of implementing strict disciplinary measures for those who vandalise public assets. “We must now put in place strict disciplinary measures for those who vandalise public assets.”

Obi also advocated for the installation of reliable surveillance systems to monitor the security of vital public infrastructure, emphasizing the availability of advanced electronic surveillance technologies in the modern age.

Extending his appeal to various stakeholders, Obi urged traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and others to mobilize a collective response.

“I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and other stakeholders to mobilize a collective response.

“We must work together to educate and sensitize our people on the harmful effects of such criminality, which not only undermines our economic development but also puts lives at risk.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday, issued a stern condemnation of the vandalism of the bridge. The minister labelled such an act as a cowardly attack on the nation’s progress.