Kaduna Assembly indicts El-Rufai for abuse of office, money laundering, seeks probe

Calls for Suspension of Commissioner, other

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023 during the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai submitted its report on Wednesday.

The report implicated the former Governor and recommended that he should be probed.

While submitting the report during plenary on Wednesday by Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, it was alleged that due processes were not followed in securing some of the loans

The report accused El-Rufai and his commisioners of abuse of office, awarding contracts without due process, diverting public funds, money laundering, and excessive borrowing which left the state heavily indebted.

It was recommended that El-Rufai and some of his officials indicted by the House Committee,be further investigated by security operatives and anti-graft agencies.

While urging for a thorough investigation of key officials who served in the El-Rufai administration, the House Committee sought for the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, and the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board.