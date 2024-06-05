Binance: Tigran’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan confirms US congressmen letter

Breaking: Court remands Binance executive in prison custody over money laundering

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Yuki Gambaryan, wife of detained Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan has confirmed exclusively to Vanguard that her family was aware of the letter from some US congressmen, urging President Biden to pressurise the Nigerian government to release the former US Agent.

When Vanguard contacted her, Mrs Gambaryan said: “I am aware of the letter from the lawmakers and wish it achieves maximum effect and secure the release of my husband”.

She confided in Vanguard that life has been almost meaningless for the family for the past three months of her husband’s incarceration and expressed fears over the health of her husband’s old mother and prays that nothing bad happens before Tigran is finally released.

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and former IRS agent, came for a meeting with the Nigerian government over the role of crypto platform, Binance in the economic woes of the country.

He was subsequently arrested on February 16 and since then has been in detention. However, some US lawmakers have written President Biden, urging him to ensure the release of Gambaryan.

In a letter dated June 4, 2024, these policymakers addressed President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens. and expressed grave concerns about the Binance executive’s health and treatment in Nigerian custody.

In a part the letter the lawmakers said, “The Government of Nigeria took Mr. Gambaryan hostage. He was forcibly taken to a government-owned house and held without communication for five days.

In addition, despite a court order on March 12 stating that the remand order had not been extended, Gambaryan’s detention continued unlawfully until new charges were filed. He is being tried in lieu of pursuing legal action against his employer.”

The lawmakers also said the conditions of Gambaryan’s detention have been severe. He is held in Kuje Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions, and has faced obstacles in meeting with his legal team without government supervision. More alarmingly, his health has deteriorated significantly.

The letter said: “He tested positive for malaria, and when he requested hospital treatment, the prison officials declined his request. Mr. Gambaryan’s health and well-being are in danger, and we fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preserve his life,” the letter urges.

Recall that on 23rd May Justice Emeka Nwite issued a court order to move Gabaryan to the hospital from Kuje prison.

The order was made after Tigran collapsed in court. However, the order has not been carried out and his wife, Yuki Gambaryan, is pleading with the Nigerian authorities to comply with the court order so that Tigran may receive appropriate medical care.

“My husband’s physical and mental health is seriously deteriorating. I am devastated and shocked that, despite the court’s clear directive for his admission to a hospital, the authorities have not allowed him to leave the very prison causing his illness. Tigran does not deserve such inhumane treatment. He has done nothing wrong and is suffering simply because he accepted an invitation to a meeting in Abuja. This has gone too far. I am begging everyone who can help, including our own American government, to recognize that an innocent man’s life is at risk. Please, at least let him go to the hospital so he can recover. But more importantly, let him come home to us.” She added