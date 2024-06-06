Arrest ex-Adamawa INEC REC, Ari now, PDP charges IGP

…says Delay in his Trial Creates Bad Precedence, Encourages Impunity

John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has again demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution, of the sacked Ex- Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a press conference, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “You may recall that Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari brazenly attempted to subvert our nation’s constitutional democratic rule by trying to install an illegal government in Adamawa State in violation of Section 1(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Nigerians can still remember how Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari on Sunday, April 16, 2023, recklessly attempted to override the Will of the people of Adamawa State in the Saturday, April 15, 2023 election by illegally declaring the candidate of the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner while collation of results was on-going.

“For emphasis, Section 1(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides;

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution”.

Ologunagba further noted that the action of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, therefore, amounted to a “civilian coup” which tried to undermined the nation’s sovereignty, triggered serious crisis in Adamawa State and threatened national peace and security.

He said, “You may also recall that since after his removal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the declaration of Governor Ahmed Fintiri at the end of collation as the lawful and duly elected Governor of Adamawa State, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari has been on the run.

“However, time they say, does not run against the State in criminal matters. Such subversive conduct cannot go unpunished and our Party is determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

“Nigerians are invited to note that the High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, No. 9, Yola Division has issued a Warrant of Arrest of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari dated May 21, 2024, wherein it ordered the Inspector General of Police to apprehend and produce Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to appear before it to answer to the charges preferred against him.

“The said Order of Court was received at the Office of the Inspector General of Police on May 23, 2024.

“The delay in the prompt and diligent prosecution of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari for his alleged criminal conduct constitutes a clear and present danger to our Democracy and the Rule of Law that nobody is above the law.”

The party reiterated that the failure of the Nigerian police to apprehend and bring Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to justice is capable of creating a bad precedence and encourage other public officers to act with impunity, behaving as if there are no consequences for acts contrary to law and their Oath of Office.

The PDP demanded that ”The Inspector General of Police to, in compliance with the Order of Court, immediately fish out, arrest and bring Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari before the Court for prosecution.

“This is especially as there are allegations and apprehension in the public space that Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari has perfected plans to escape from the country and evade trial.

“The PDP insists that Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari must be made to face the full wrath of the law for his assault against our democracy.”