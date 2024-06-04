4 vessels to berth at Lekki Deep Sea Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, said four ships were expected to berth at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position”, said four expected vessels would berth with bulk clinker, Fue oil, diesel and aviation fuel.

It stated that three of the vessels would berth with containers, while one vessel is expected to berth with diesel.

A total of 17 vessels expected to berth at Lagos ports on Friday adding that three of the vessels would berth with containers of different goods.

“Two vessels will Berth with fresh fish.

“The remaining 11 vessels are berthing with bulk wheat, pellet, general cargos, bulk salt, bulk gypsum and towing machine,” it said.