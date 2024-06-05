2026 WCQ: Lookman, Iwobi arrive Super Eagles camp

22 players have arrived in the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo as the team gears up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa on Friday.

The most recent additions to the camp are Atalanta and Europa League hero Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi from Fulham.

Both players joined the squad at the Ibom Hotel and Resort on Tuesday afternoon.

Camp update: 22 players are now in camp #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/dZG6f3DNOj — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 5, 2024

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only player yet to join the team.

Lookman and Iwobi are set to participate in the Super Eagles’ penultimate training session on Wednesday evening at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The team began preparations for the qualifiers on Sunday.

Vanguard News