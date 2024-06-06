2026 WC qualifier: Sports minister urges Super Eagles to whip Bafana Bafana

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh has charged the Super Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts on Friday to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles will take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo in a matchday three of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The minister stressed the need for the Eagles to approach the tie as a make-or-break one, as victory will put the team back on track for qualification.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest showpiece in football.We cannot afford to miss out on the World Cup again.

“The disappointment of missing the last tournament, especially after the disappointing home match against the Black Stars, must drive us to ensure we qualify this time,” he said.

Enoh urged all stakeholders, including players, coaches and support staff, to be fully committed to the qualification campaign.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure the team qualifies for the World Cup.

“I urge the players to get the job done in the first half of the game by scoring early goals, so they will not be under pressure in the second half.

“The upcoming match against South Africa is critical, the players need to put the AFCON glory behind them and concentrate fully on this task.

“Early goals will be key to taking control of the game and ensuring a less pressured second half,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence in the team’s ability to rise to the occasion and secure a much-needed victory.

“We have the talent, the passion, and the support of millions of Nigerians. Let’s channel that into a winning performance and take a significant step towards World Cup qualification,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria currently has two points from two games and sits third in their group of six teams.

Vanguard News