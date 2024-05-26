Zamfara voters write Speaker Abbas as move to oust Rep Jaji gains momentum

Tajudeen Abbas

Voters from Zamfara State have taken a bold step towards holding their elected representative accountable, as they submitted a formal letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, seeking the recall of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

The move, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, is a direct response to Hon. Jaji’s perceived poor performance, gross negligence, and divisive politics, which have allegedly worsened the plight of the people in the constituency.

According to sources close to the development, the voters, under the auspices of the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, have been mobilizing support and gathering signatures for the recall process, as provided for in Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the letter to Speaker Abbas, dated May 22, 2024, the coalition expressed their loss of confidence in Hon. Jaji, citing his failure to effectively represent the constituency, neglect of his duties, and inability to attract federal and state projects to the area.

The coalition also alleged that Hon. Jaji has been absent from the constituency, despite the prevailing security challenges and humanitarian crisis, and has failed to interface with his constituents or provide any meaningful support.

The letter, signed by Hon. Bello Mahmud Birnin Magaji, Chairman, and Comrade Mustapha Ibrahim, Secretary, on behalf of the coalition, reads in part: “We, the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, have resolved and strongly determined to recall Hon. Aminu Jaji from the House of Representatives immediately, to avoid further squander and fritter away of our mandate to him.

“Hon. Jaji has proven that he could not effectively represent the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency. It is as if we do not have any member in the House of Representatives as he has not visited his constituency and could hardly be reached in spite of the reign of terror occasioned by persistent bandits’ attacks and siege in the area… Numerous complaints have been made against him on a daily basis by aggrieved and neglected members of the constituency as he abandoned them to their fate.

“All efforts to call him to order and the urgent need to interface with his constituents failed as he reclined in his Abuja comfort zone, oblivion of the sufferings of the people who need effective representation, someone to highlight their plights and attract State and Federal solutions that will ameliorate their problems.

“Hon. Jaji’s political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward, Local Government and State levels equally intervened to no avail. As a political party that abhors inept leadership, the Ward, Local Government and State Chapters of the party suspended him accordingly, which was widely reported in the national media and social media.

“In view of Hon. Aminu Jaji’s very poor representation, we the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency have resolved and strongly determined to recall him from the House of Representatives immediately to avoid further squander and fritter away of our mandate to him. We miscalculated in our choice of Hon. Jaji.”