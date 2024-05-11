Zamfara: Political attacks on Matawalle, all about 2027 – APC group

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent political attacks on the Minister of Defence for State, Bello Matawalle, describing them as ‘politically motivated’ and ‘baseless’.

According to the party, the attacks are aimed at discrediting Matawalle’s achievements and undermining his growing influence in the political landscape, all in a bid to pave the way for the 2027 elections.

The APC condemned the renting of crowds, including children, to protest at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja, calling for the reopening of an investigation into Matawalle’s tenure as governor.

They said some political elements in Zamfara politics are desperately trying to deny their involvement in the plot, but dismissed their effort as a ‘lame excuse’ and a ‘desperate attempt to cover up their tracks’.

Abubakar Ibrahim Gusau, Chairman of the Zamfara APC Concerned Youth Movement, said in a statement on Saturday: “The attacks on Matawalle are all about 2027. His political opponents are afraid of his rising profile and are desperate to bring him down. They know that Matawalle’s popularity and achievements will give him an edge in the 2027 elections, and they are desperate to discredit him.

“Matawalle is a resourceful, vibrant, visionary, and purposeful democrat who has worked hard for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. He is a leader who has always put the interest of the people first, and his achievements in office are a testament to his dedication and commitment to the development of Zamfara State.

“We urge our political opponents to focus on issues and not resort to baseless attacks and smear campaigns. We will continue to support Matawalle and work for the development of Zamfara State.

Matawalle is a leader who has always put the interest of the people first, and we will stand by him. We will not allow some political elements to destroy his reputation and undermine his influence.”