Zamfara APC rejects purported suspension of State Chairman 

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the purported suspension of the state party Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Idris said, “The state APC leadership wishes to urge the public to discountenance the purported suspension of the state chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani.

”The action manated from some disgruntled promoters who parade themselves as executives of the party’s Galadima Ward of Gusau Local Government Area.”

Idris said that the party was also aware of the antics of some politicians who are planning to destroy the party in their plan to float a new party for the 2027 elections.

He added, “We are aware that some selfish politicians are trying to create problems in the APC in the state, but we believe their evil plan will fail.

”Even if some members have grudges against the chairman, there are constitutional channels and laid down rules and regulations of addressing such grievances that were not followed and therefore invalidate the suspension.

“All the claims raised by the discontented persons are baseless and unfounded, created to destabilise the unity being enjoyed within the party leadership and members at all levels.”

Idris also cautioned journalists and media organizations against rushing to press without verifying issues of such magnitude with the party headquarters in the state.

He said, ”Especially when we have cordial working relationships developed through our open door policy.

“Looking at the paper that contained the purported suspension, it doesn’t have any APC logo or Galadima ward letterhead paper.

”But an ordinary paper that is used by students of the tertiary institution which clearly demonstrated the dubious act of the suspension.

“Meanwhile, machinery has been set in motion to investigate those behind the purported suspension in order to maintain peace, law, and order in the party.”(NAN)