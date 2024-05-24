You’ve done more than enough to earn our trust, support, Bajowa tells Aiyedatiwa

— Ayeka community are firmly with you

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of Ayeka community in Okitipupa council area of Ondo State, have pledged their support for governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his administration.

The people of the community, led by Retired General, Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikale land and a Prince of Igbotako married to a Princess of Ayeka who is also the Regent of the community, endorsed the candidacy of the Governor for the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the governor in Akure, Gen. Bajowa, said the governor has done more than enough to earn the trust and support of the people of the State.

He said: “We are here on behalf of the entire Ayeka kingdom to pledge our unalloyed support and to congratulate you on your excellent governance in the State.

“We want to specially commend your leadership style and the remarkable progress and peace that you have brought to Ondo State. We stand firmly behind you.”

Bajowa also said that the Ayeka kingdom has been under the rule of a regent for many years and urged the governor to intervene in the process to expedite the installation of a new king.

Responding, governor Aiyedatiwa, thanked the elders for the visit and their declaration of support for his administration.

Ayedatiwa commended General Bajowa’s patriotic service to Nigeria, acknowledging that his dedication and selflessness have contributed to the country’s peace.

He said that “I appreciate this solidarity visit, especially during a time of political transition. Your visit at this critical juncture is a great honour and signifies the strong support of the Ayeka kingdom for this administration.”

The governor, who emphasized the importance of the visit, added that “Not many people are willing to show their support during election season. I therefore appreciate this endorsement from Ayeka community.

Addressing the issue of installing a new monarch, the governor said that “We will not choose a king for you; that is the responsibility of the Ayeka community. Our role is to oversee the process and ensure its swift completion.

” I urge the community leaders to write to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to expedite the process.”