Youths encouraged to develop discipline to succeed in Nigeria

The Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government, Mr. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, has urged youths in the state to look inwards and develop the discipline that many lack to succeed in Nigeria.

He said this when launching the Mentors Platform, an initiative aimed at inspiring young people to pursue fulfilling careers.

The launch which saw over 600 youths from across Lagos converging in Ibeju Lekki featured prominent speakers who offered guidance on choosing a beneficial career path.

The speakers at the Mentors Platform included, Daniel Awe, the head of African Fintech founders and seasoned banking professional, Adebanjo Otukomaya, Admin officer Lekki Free Trade Zone, and the member of the house of representatives, representing Ibeju Lekki federal constituency, Honorable Adebayo Balogun.

Others included Chairman of Igbobgo Baiyeku LCDA, Builder Sesan Daini and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

Mr Olowa emphasised the Mentors Platform’s role in equipping young people with the skills and guidance to thrive anywhere globally.

He recognized the importance of engaging this generation and connecting them with mentors who can provide valuable life and career advice.

He said, “Citizens that are empowered, Citizens who are naturally competitive. People that can stand on their own anywhere in the World. This is the generation of the people that we aspire to have. So every now and then, we must engage with them, speak to them and try to bring them to forums where they can link up with people who can bring serious values to their life. I think that’s where the inspiration is drawn from.

“In life when you’re focused on achieving a certain goal, you are going to employ so many strategies. We are building a foundation in Ibeju Lekki, we are building a consensus, we are telling people that we are the local government of destination and of course we need to have a youthful population that is competitive.

“We want to build youths who can stand on their own anywhere in the world. If you leave the shores of Nigeria and go to the US or Europe.

“This revolution started about three years ago when we decided we were going to invest in people and this was what informed our policy direction when we went to partner with a foremost university to build the capacity of our young ones, we are now talking to them. We are bringing our undergraduates from the university to tell them that you can start moulding your life right from when you are in school.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you that you can’t make it in Nigeria today, I am bold enough to let you know that they are deceiving you. What a lot of people lack is the discipline to succeed, and the ability to remain focused on their goal. Once you have this, you will definitely achieve great things.”

On his part, Member House of Representatives representing Ibeju Lekki, Hon Bayo Balogun advised the youths to take advantage of the Initiative to build their future.

He charged the youths to take their career choices seriously and start mapping out their future.