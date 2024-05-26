Your intellect gives you no right to insult anybody – Baba-Ahmed replies Soyinka

Datti Baba-Ahmed Soyinka

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed said Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka does not have any right to insult anybody as a result of his intellect.

Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview with Arise Television.

His reply comes following Soyinka’s comment that Peter Obi, LP’s presidential candidate, was unfit to lead the country.

Recall that Soyinka had said that Obi’s failure to reign on his supporters attacking others with opposing views online was a pointer that he is unfit to lead a country like Nigeria.

The literary icon also accused Obi of encouraging ‘Obidients’ to attack him and others with opposing views online.

However, Baba-Ahmed said what Soyinka was doing was an attempted distraction, adding that he would not join issues with him.

Baba-Ahmed said that he could say a few things to Soyinka that could destroy him for good but he wouldn’t say that.

He said, “You see, intellect doesn’t give you the right to insult anybody. I remember this Soyinka insulting late General Abacha, insulting him to the core that he was daft.

“Nothing gives him the right to do that. Abacha was not an academic. He was a soldier for God’s sake. And a good soldier in his own way in his own right.

“I beg you, let’s push Soyinka and his likes aside; we have better things to talk about. Nobel Laureates are loved and cherished by their people. Soyinka keeps getting insulted, and it is his responsibility to maintain his dignity and respect, not Peter Obi’s.

“I could say a few things to Wole Soyinka that could destroy him for good, but I wouldn’t say that,” he said.